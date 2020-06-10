Elizabeth Hurley, 55, celebrates her birthday in bubble bath: 'Here’s hoping real life starts again one day'

Elizabeth Hurley kicked off the big 55 with a bang.

The British model and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday where she opted not to rock one of her signature bikinis, but instead pose in a bubble bath.

“Happy birthday to me,” Hurley captioned the sultry snap while in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K.

“This is the fifth birthday we’ve celebrated during lockdown amongst my little group-- including my mother’s 80th and my son’s 18th,” she shared. “Grateful to be happy & healthy and to have the best family & friends. Here’s hoping real life starts again one day.”

Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, also went on social media to commemorate his famous mother’s special day.

“Happy birthday to my twin!!” he captioned a photo of the pair surrounded by photographers. “My partner in crime forever. I love you mama.”

The swimsuit designer has been isolating in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members.

Despite the full house, Hurley recently told U.K.’s Hello! magazine she’s eager to have a new man in her life once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives,” Hurley told the outlet.

“Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort,” she added.

The star compared living with her relatives to “The Waltons,” the '70s series that followed a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression.

“There are nine of us,” Hurley explained. “I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Hurley also shared with the outlet how she has remained organized during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve all got designated jobs, which I couldn’t resist putting on a color-coded Excel sheet,” she said. “I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones, we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”

Hurley has been finding other ways to keep busy.

“Secretly, I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else,” she said. “I’ve been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls ‘lady tools,’ which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betides anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I’m OK with everything.”

Hurley was previously married to British-Indian textile heir Arun Nayar from 2007 until 2011. Three months later, Hurley was engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne. However, the couple parted ways in 2013.

Her most famous relationship was with British actor Hugh Grant. The pair first met in 1987 and remained together until their amicable split in 2000. Grant, now 59, is her child’s godfather.

Damian's father is American businessman Steve Bing.

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

“Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus,” Hurley told the magazine. “I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, “It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school.”

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life,” she said. “I love change and I love new experiences.”