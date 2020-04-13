Elizabeth Hurley says being on lockdown has diminished her hope of finding love

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Elizabeth Hurley is in the mood for love.

The British model and swimsuit designer is currently isolating in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members, including her 18-year-old son, Damian, and widowed mother, Angela.

Despite the full house, the 54-year-old said she’s eager to have a new man in her life once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives,” Hurley told the U.K.'s Hello! magazine in an interview published on Sunday.

“Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort,” she added.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SHARES CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE UPDATE: 'KEEPING EVERYONE AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE'

ELIZABETH HURLEY'S BIKINI BODY SECRETS

The star compared living with her relatives to “The Waltons,” a ‘70s series that followed a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression.

“There are nine of us,” Hurley explained. “I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Hurley told the outlet she has remained organized during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve all got designated jobs, which I couldn’t resist putting on a color-coded Excel sheet,” she said. “I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones, we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”

Hurley has been finding other ways to keep busy.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SAYS SHE WON’T BE MODELING BIKINIS IN 10 YEARS: ‘I HOPE NOT’

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 54, CLAIMS SHE'S 'MUCH TOO OLD' TO WEAR A BIKINI TO THE BEACH

“Secretly, I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else,” she said. “I’ve been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls ‘lady tools,’ which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betides anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I’m OK with everything.”

Hurley previously took to Instagram to share an update on her life since beginning self-isolation.

The post contained a photo of the star clutching a glass and wearing a dark-colored chemise with light floral print.

"Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some make up and found time to post," the "Bedazzled" star said. "In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space."

The actress then revealed that she has an astonishing number of people staying with her at the moment.

ELIZABETH HURLEY POSTS TOPLESS PIC AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS: ‘GUESTS HAVE ARRIVED’

ELIZABETH HURLEY, QUEEN ELIZABETH HAVE THE SAME STALKER, ACTRESS CLAIMS

"As well as my son, I have seven other people living with me including my 79 year old mother and her sister -- also in her late 70s -- and one of my best friends who is in the highest risk group with severe respiratory problems," revealed Hurley. "Keeping everyone as safe as possible (and fed) is a full time job."

She continued: "We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden. Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news."

A few weeks ago, Hurley shared a message on Instagram, urging her fans to stay safe and to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Why go out when you can stay in?" she wrote. "Why buy new dresses if you can squeeze yourself into one you’ve had for 15 years?"

ELIZABETH HURLEY REVEALS WHO HER BEST ON-SCREEN KISS WAS WITH: 'SO MANY'

ELIZABETH HURLEY MET MEGHAN MARKLE BEFORE PRINCE HARRY DID: 'SHE WAS FANTASTIC'

In the accompanying photo, Hurley donned a slimming, bedazzled black dress and large, elaborate, silver earrings.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.