Elizabeth Hurley celebrates mother’s 80th birthday during lockdown

Elizabeth Hurley isn’t letting a lockdown get in the way of honoring her “glorious mummy” on her special day.

The 54-year-old, who is quarantining with her family, took to Instagram on Sunday where she shared a picture of herself with her mother Angela Hurley celebrating the matriarch’s 80th birthday.

“Happy 80th Birthday, to my glorious Mummy,” the British model captioned the snap.

Hurley also reminded her 1.6 million followers to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The swimsuit designer previously shared she’s eager to have a new man in her life once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

“I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives,” Hurley she told the U.K.'s Hello! magazine in an interview published earlier this month.

“Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort,” she added.

The star compared living with her relatives to “The Waltons,” a ‘70s series that followed a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression.

“There are nine of us,” Hurley explained. “I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems. I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.”

Hurley told the outlet she has remained organized during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve all got designated jobs, which I couldn’t resist putting on a color-coded Excel sheet,” she said. “I’m in charge of meal planning, food shopping and laundry. If it weren’t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones, we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together. The TV isn’t allowed to be turned on until 6 p.m. so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”

Hurley has been finding other ways to keep busy.

“Secretly, I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else,” she said. “I’ve been outside doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls ‘lady tools,’ which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools in it, and woe betides anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I’m OK with everything.”

Hurley previously took to Instagram to share an update on her life since beginning self-isolation.

The post contained a photo of the star clutching a glass and wearing a dark-colored chemise with light floral print.

"Day 11 of my family’s lockdown in Herefordshire and I finally washed my hair, put on some make up and found time to post," the "Bedazzled" star said. "In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space."

She continued: "We all are full of the highest admiration for our wonderful NHS staff and are doing everything we can to not add to their burden. Thank God it’s Sat night and we can r-e-l-a-x and take a break from being glued to the news."