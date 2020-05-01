Elizabeth Hurley 'celebrates' 6 weeks of lockdown in bikini, silk robe: 'Staying relatively sane'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In the middle of her time in quarantine, Elizabeth Hurley has found a reason to celebrate.

On Friday, the 54-year-old actress posted a stunning photo of herself with her toes in the sand and a two-piece string bikini on in paradise. She completed the beachy look with a silk leopard print robe.

Of course, Hurley has been at home in the United Kingdom in quarantine since the coronavirus pandemic forced citizens far and wide into lockdown. In her caption, Hurley reveals she posted the photo in celebration of her six weeks in quarantine, so it's apparent the photo was taken at least over a month ago.

"Launching today our new limited edition, pure silk Leopard Robe to celebrate surviving six weeks of lockdown and staying (relatively) sane," the swimwear designer captioned the pic.

Hurley runs her own swimwear line called Elizabeth Hurley Beach and she keeps her Instagram followers up to date on what's in stock by modeling off her own creations.

Friday's celebratory post was no different in that her followers praised the star for her killer bod.

"I'm 53. Do you have a portrait in the attic?" one follower joked with the star.

"Wild!!" wrote another.

"Stunning view, with incredible peaks," one person commented.

"You seriously look 20! Ageless goddess," said another.

Last month, the British model revealed she was isolating in her Herefordshire country home with eight other family members, including her 18-year-old son, Damian, and widowed mother, Angela.

Despite having company, Hurley said she was looking for a new man in her life once the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

“I’d love to fall madly in love with someone, which certainly won’t happen whilst I’m locked down with blood relatives,” Hurley told the U.K.'s Hello! magazine in an interview.

“Maybe when it’s over I’ll put my headlamps on full beam and make an effort,” she added.

The star's Instagram followers are already interested in winning over her heart, with several commenting on her post on Friday with the plea, "Marry me!"