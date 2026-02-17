RFK Jr. and Kid Rock strip shirts for sauna workout in new HHS health promotional video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a video on his government X page on Tuesday of him working out shirtless with Kid Rock.

"I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD," he captioned the post.

Set to the rocker’s "Bawitdaba" song, the one-minute, 30-second comical video, described as "Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s Rock Out Workout," opens with the pair posing shirtless next to what appeared to be a taxidermied bear wearing a hat, and then shows quick shots of the American flag, a shark, a military plane, bears and an eagle.

The two men are also seen preparing food in a kitchen, holding an American flag in front of an imitation Statue of Liberty and sitting in a convertible.

They are then seen doing sit-ups and using exercise equipment first with their shirts on, before ditching them as they move their workout into a sauna.

Kennedy rides a stationary bike in the sauna wearing jeans while Kid Rock can be seen doing push-ups in the background. The pair then switch places.

After the sauna workout, Kennedy jumps into a cold-plunge tub while still wearing his jeans.

After getting out of the cold plunge, Kennedy wonders, "Where’s Kid?" and he finds the rocker relaxing in a heated swimming pool.

Following a quick game of pickleball, the pair return to the pool, drinking glasses of whole milk.

The video comes a week after Kid Rock, a vocal Trump supporter, headlined the conservative alternative to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The video was made as part of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again initiative, where he urges drinking whole milk, a high protein diet and staying active.

The 72-year-old recently told Fox News he’s on a "carnivore diet, so I just eat meat and ferments."