Elizabeth Hurley, 54, lifts weights in a bikini: ‘Everyday’

Elizabeth Hurley is giving audiences a sneak peek into her fitness routine.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday with a video of herself rocking a string bikini while lifting weights with hot pink dumbbells.

“Everyday,” said the beaming model, who is seen working on her fitness outdoors.

The British star, who is also an actress and swimsuit designer, is currently isolating in her Herefordshire country home alongside eight other family members, including her 18-year-old son, Damian, and widowed mother, Angela.

Hurley has been open in the past about the hard work and determination it takes to look incredible in tiny swimsuits.

“I think we have to watch what we eat,” Hurley explained to Closer Weekly in May 2019. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat."

Hurley shared that she eats meat and fish as well as a lot of vegetables.

"I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables," she said. "It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”

Back in 2017, Hurley told The Cut she tries to break a sweat as much as possible.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active,” she told the outlet at the time. “On the weekends, I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day."

“I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home," she added. "I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

And in October 2019, she echoed her sentiments about not being too fond of regimented workout plans, telling Extra: "I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active.

"I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I’m very active," she said.

In an interview with Hello! USA in April 2018, Hurley shared her daily mantra that helps with her svelte physique.

"Simple lifestyle choices – such as keeping to a healthy weight and making exercise a part of one’s daily routine – are essential to feeling and looking great," she told the outlet. "I try to stay as active as I can and feel guilty if I don’t hit 10,000 steps a day. That said, if I’m in London rather than the country, I can do pitifully few steps.”

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.