Elizabeth Hurley says she won’t be modeling bikinis in 10 years: ‘I hope not’

Could it be that Elizabeth Hurley won’t be rocking a bikini in 10 years?

According to the 54-year-old, that’s exactly what she’s banking on.

“Please, God, no — I hope not,” the model and swimwear designer, who proudly models her own designs on social media, told Tatler magazine for their April 2020 issue.

“Hopefully I’ll be getting some interesting work,” the cover girl continued, as reported by U.K.’s Daily Mail. “Hopefully I’ll still be living in my house in the country because I love it, and hopefully the garden will be even more exquisite; hopefully my son will be happy… More of the same and better, I guess.”

But there is one thing the British beauty is hoping to achieve in a decade — finding Mr. Right.

“I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it,” she explained. “I don’t know if marriage comes into that, to be honest, because I’m not going to have more children, and I don’t need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head.

“But I would like someone for companionship, fun. I personally have never received a penny from anybody, any boyfriend, any husband, in my entire life. I’ve never wanted to, I’ve never needed to.”

Hurley was previously married to British-Indian textile heir Arun Nayar from 2007 until 2011. Three months later, Hurley was engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne. However, the couple parted ways in 2013.

Hurley has a 17-year-old son, a model named Damian Hurley, whose father is American businessman Steve Bing.

Her most famous relationship was with British actor Hugh Grant. The pair first met in 1987 and remained together until their amicable split in 2000. Grant, now 59, is her child’s godfather.

“My husband [Nayar] and I had the most amicable divorce in the world and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she’d ever handled because neither of us wanted anything,” said Hurley. “I pay for everything myself and I’m very happy that way.”

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

“Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus,” Hurley told the magazine. “I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, “It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school.”

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life,” she said. “I love change and I love new experiences.”