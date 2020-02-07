Elizabeth Hurley, 54, claims she's 'much too old' to wear a bikini to the beach

Elizabeth Hurley is over wearing a bikini in public.

The 54-year-old is claiming that she's "much too old" to wear a two-piece to the beach even though the actress has her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and loves posting sultry snaps on social media.

"The Royals" star revealed her new stance on the My Wardrobe Malfunction podcast with Susannah Constantine on Thursday.

"Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me," Hurley said. "I like to cover up a lot."

"I certainly wouldn't walk around a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course," she added.

Last year, the model and swimsuit designer opened up to Closer Weekly about how she stays bikini-ready all year round.

“It’s hard,” Hurley said. “I have to watch what I eat and do lots of exercises. I have to anoint myself with lots of very beautiful Estee Lauder creams, but it’s always a work in progress.”

Hurley admitted she understands that, as a swimwear designer, "it's part of my business" to feel and look her best. “I think we have to watch what we eat,” she explained. “We all know that. Everybody tells us that, but we have to watch what we eat. I eat meat and fish, but I also eat a lot of vegetables, and I’ve really been trying in the last year that 50 percent of the foods I eat are vegetables. It’s not easy but I’m trying — and I think it really makes a difference actually.”

Back in 2017, Hurley told The Cut she tries to break a sweat as much as possible by pursuing fitness routines she can actually stick to.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active,” she told the outlet at the time. “On the weekends, I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day.

“I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises. I find it very hard for my schedule to regularly go anywhere else. It works very well for me.”

As for Hurley’s approach to nutrition, the cover girl also stressed the importance of savoring clean, fresh foods that are found locally.

“I like simple, natural, easy good,” said Hurley to the outlet. “I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables. Not only do I like things grown in England, I like things grown in Hertfordshire, which is the part of England that I live in.”

