Hugh Grant admits he was 'just plain wrong' about not wanting family earlier in life

Hugh Grant spoke about the regret he feels for not wanting to get married or have kids earlier in life.

The actor, 59, appeared on Monday’s episode of Virgin Radio’s “Breakfast Show,” where host Chris Evans asked him about his wedding with TV producer Anna Eberstein, 40, in May of last year.

“'It was a very small affair, that's all,” he said of the ceremony.

He added: “It was very nice getting married. It was another thing I put off too many decades. Very nice. Very nice being married.”

When pressed by the host as to why he put off something as life-affirming as marriage and children, Grant was forced to admit that he was “just plain wrong."

“I was wrong. Well, I was just plain wrong. And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes. People would say, ‘Oh Hugh you don't understand it,’ but they were right,” Grant noted.

The host jabbed Grant a bit, joking about the actor’s known golf habit getting in the way of marriage and kids.

“Yes, of course,” Grant responded. “Sad, angry old golfer.”

According to ETOnline, Grant and Eberstein were married in a low-key ceremony with friends and family at the Chelsea Register Office in London just days after their engagement was revealed. The duo announced they were getting hitched by way of an official notice posted at the local town hall. They were romantically linked for roughly six years and had a son together in 2012. In 2015 they had another child and went on to have a third child in 2018.