Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson admits he was hesitant to remarry: 'My divorce did a number on me'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is opening up about his marriage, the second for him, to Lauren Hashian.

The two met in 2007 but didn't say ''I do'' until August 2019 because the "Jumanji" star's divorce from Dany Garcia in 2008 "did a number" on him.

"I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh,'" he told the WSJ. Magazine.

Johnson revealed he thought she was "stunning" within 30 seconds of meeting her. “At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and [Hashian] was just coming off a big breakup, too,” he recalled. “Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over.”

Hashian, 35, and the action star, 47, tied the knot in a supersecret ceremony in Hawaii with their two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1, present along with only "nine" other adults, including his mother and his producing partner, Hiram Garcia.

"We had a full security detail in case there were helicopters,” Johnson said. “But there was no press, no paparazzi. No one knew. I was shocked but so grateful. My life is so loud and noisy; the fact that it was quiet was a big win.”

The wedding featured some Hawaiian and Samoan songs, prayers, and blessings and the couple exchanged vows at the unusual time of 8 o'clock in the morning. "I’ve got an 8:30 workout I’ve got an 8:30 workout — I gotta get this going, get to the part where ‘I do!’” I gotta get this going, get to the part where ‘I do!’" Johnson joked.

He is planning to put down roots in Atlanta with his young family — Johnson also has an 18-year-old daughter Simone with Garcia.

The Rock and his bride purchased a large ranch featuring a small lake outside the busy city and Johnson plans on shooting most of his projects there.

“In the last three years – and this isn’t hyperbole – we’ve had to move 50 times,” Johnson described. “I’m in a nice position now where we can make sure that a big part if not all of our production is in Atlanta. So that’s the goal.”

WSJ. Magazine‘s December/January issue hits newsstands on Saturday, Dec. 14.