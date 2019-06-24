Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the ultimate family man and here are the quotes that prove it

When Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't leaping from buildings or beating up bad guys in his blockbuster films, he's spending lots of quality time being a parent.

The legendary wrestler-turned-actor, whose new film "Hobbs and Shaw" drops in August, has played tons of loving dads on-screen in the past, but he's frequently proven himself to be a caring parent in the real world through many humor-filled stories posted to social media.

One such story occurred in November, when Johnson was ready to leave his Florida home to go to work, but was unexpectedly stopped by his 3-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON GETS MUSHY OVER NYU-BOUND DAUGHTER

The actor posted the story to Instagram, where he described his daughter approaching him with a brush on his way out the door. Despite the actor's insistence on leaving for work, Jasmine remained determined to paint his father's face before he left. Johnson agreed, joking to his daughter that she could only choose colors that were "flattering to my complexion."

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON HAS HILARIOUS REACTION TO GETTING OWN 'JEOPARDY!' CATEGORY

A similar father-daughter encounter happened last week when the "Jumanji" star was preparing for his morning workout. Although Johnson wanted to maintain his daily routine, Jazzy had other ideas, and asked for assistance in building her new Barbie dollhouse instead.

"Of course, I can [build it] sweetheart - daddy can do anything, but let’s get mommy because she’s awesome at this and wanted to personally put it together for you."

Some Instagram commenters claimed this was an instance of Johnson skipping out on helping his daughter, but others took the post as a lighthearted joke, with one commenter chiming in, "Let me know if you need a contractor's help!"

The "Fast and Furious" actor also shared a window into his life as a father last month, while celebrating his 47th birthday at home in Florida. He posted an Instagram photo depicting him holding his two infant daughters, Tia and Jasmine, in both arms, saying they are a "good reminder for me of what’s really important in life and why I work the way I do."

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON GIVES MOVING SPEECH AT MTV AWARDS: ‘I WASN’T GOING TO CONFORM TO HOLLYWOOD’

Aside from face painting and dollhouse building, the actor is also determined to teach his daughters important life lessons.

Perhaps one of Johnson's most profound dad stories came in 2016 when Jazzy was only a year old. To celebrate Labor Day, the actor revealed what he called an "amazing philosophical conversation" with his daughter, dealing with the values of hard work and respect.

"I told her, 'Baby girl when you grow up, you get out there and dent the universe thru hard work and sweat. And always make sure you do it in a positive way with class, dignity and respect,'" Johnson posted. "She responded by poo'ing on me in this moment as she plays her favorite game, 'Drum time on daddy's big head.' It was a good talk."

Aside from his two youngest daughters, Johnson also makes sure to devote time to his eldest daughter, 17-year-old Simone.

Last month, Johnson announced on Instagram that Simone had graduated from high school, and is looking forward to her future college life at New York University. "I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses," he wrote. The post also included a photo of Simone hilarously dodging a kiss from her father.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson also made sure to honor his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, in a lengthy Mother's Day tribute last month, deeming her to be "the anchor of our blessed family."

"If you got a good mom then you have real shot at life to becoming a good human being," Johnson wrote. "As a father and man, I find the greatest peace and gratitude in knowing our baby girls here, Jazzy & Tia have this incredible woman’s motherly love."