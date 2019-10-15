Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reveals weight, workout motivation: 'Lean, mean, sexiest-man-alive machine'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a rock-solid pre-workout routine.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Johnson, 47, offered fans "a little Monday motivation" from the gym, or as he calls it, "the iron paradise."

The video begins with Johnson giving a brief tour of the facility, showing viewers the gym's floorplan, where he stashes his water and where he mixes drinks for his workout.

Johnson then talks about his fitness plan for the day -- which involves strengthening his legs -- before going on to weigh himself (270.40 pounds).

He notes that his weight "might be a little bit too much information" for viewers, but still says he's a "lean, mean, sexiest-man-alive machine."

The next part of his routine is writing notes on a chalkboard to motivate himself. The latest scribble: "I do anything like I do everything! with all I got."

He signs off by saying "I'm done procrastinating, it's time to get my a-- to work."

In the video's caption, Johnson notes that he can sleep better knowing "I gave it my all."

He then jokes, "Or if I can’t sleep then “three doubles” of my tequila and I go nigh nigh 🤣🥃Have a productive week."

Johnson will next be seen in "Jumanji: The Next Level," in theaters beginning Dec. 13.