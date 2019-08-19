Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Finally!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Sunday.

The happy couple tied the knot in his home state of Hawaii.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON SAYS HAVING ALL DAUGHTERS IS 'THE BEST BLESSING' HE'S EVER HAD

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON IS THE HIGHEST PAID ACTOR OF 2019

Johnson, 47, shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday morning, writing, "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)."

Hashian, 34, wore a white lace full-length gown and veil, while Johnson also rocked white, including a button-down showing his infamous chest tattoo.

The couple has been together since 2007 and share daughters Tiana, 1, and Jasmine, 3.

DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON BALANCES ESTROGEN AT HOME WITH TESTOSTERONE ON SCREEN

Johnson also shares daughter Simone, 18, with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia.

The happy news comes on the heels of the former WWE Superstar's announcement that he "quietly retired" from wrestling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish," he said on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" last week. "But there's nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know.”