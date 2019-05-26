Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gets mushy over NYU-bound daughter

The Rock says his New York University-bound teenage daughter is the one who’s “kickin’ a—.”

The pro-wrestler-turned-actor celebrated his 17-year-old daughter Simone’s high school graduation — and announced she’s headed to the Big Apple — in an adorably sappy dad-brag that revealed his soft side Saturday.

“And then your babies graduate,” Dwayne Johnson wrote in the Instagram post. “Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin’ a— and is now NYU bound.”

He added, “I love you and one day you’ll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses.”

The post shows the hulking “Rampage” star with his arm around his cap-and-gown-sporting little girl. A second picture shows Dwayne trying to kiss her as she laughs and tries to dodge the dorky dad move.

The 47-year-old star is the father of three daughters. Simone is the oldest and first to graduate.

