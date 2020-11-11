Miranda Lambert says it's 'humbling' to compete against Carrie Underwood at CMAs

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood might be competing against each other but the two women also have the utmost respect for one another.

The two country music stars, both 37, are up for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. It's the first time two female solo artists are nominated for the top prize since 1979, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Lambert told the outlet it's "pretty incredible and it's also very humbling" to be up against Underwood.

She said her fellow country crooner was "a force" to be reckoned with. "I've always been a huge supporter and believer, and was very vocal last year about how I thought she should take it home," Lambert said of the mom-of-two.

CMA AWARDS 2020: HOW TO WATCH, WHO’S PERFORMING AND EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

"So if she does this year, I'll be the first one out of my seat," the "Bring Me Down" singer admitted.

Lambert is up for seven awards, which she called "pretty crazy." Also nominated for Entertainer of the Year are Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Keith Urban.

"It means my life's work. It's literally what I've chosen to do with my whole life, and having that validation that your peers believe in what you're doing and the people in the industry believe in what you're doing and vote for you all these times and all these years, it means the world to me," she told ET.

HOW THE CMA AWARDS WILL KEEP ATTENDEES SAFE FROM CORONAVIRUS

The ceremony will be hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker who will also be taking the stage together "for an emotional, groundbreaking tribute performance."

Other highly-anticipated performances include ones from Lady A, Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, and Eric Church.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This year's lifetime achievement award will be given to Charley Pride, who found major success in the industry beginning in the 1960s. His hits include "Mountain of Love," "Roll on Mississippi" and "Kiss and Angel Good Mornin'."

Late "Devil Went Down to Georgia" performer Charlie Daniels will also receive a tribute during the show, as will Joe Diffie and Kenny Rogers.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.