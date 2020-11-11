Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CMA Awards
Published

Carly Pearce stuns in green strapless dress on 2020 CMA Awards red carpet

Pearce said she and her mother styled her look for the award show

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 11Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Carly Pearce made sure to serve her best look on Wednesday at the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards red carpet.

Pearce, 30, hit the carpet in a season-appropriate gorgeous green strapless dress complete with a high slit and matching belt – her dirty blonde locks flowing effortlessly.

“So proud to say that my mama & I styled this look together this year” the “It Won’t Always Be Like This” songstress tweeted ahead of the big show, which she described as “a dream night already.”

HOW THE CMA AWARDS WILL KEEP ATTENDEES SAFE FROM CORONAVIRUS

Carly Pearce said she and her mother styled her look at the 2020 CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

Carly Pearce said she and her mother styled her look at the 2020 CMA Awards. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

Nominated for four CMA Awards this year, Pearce paired her draping gown with black strappy heels.

CMA AWARDS 2020 NOMINATIONS: MIRANDA LAMBERT LEADS WITH 7 CHANCES TO WIN

This year, the awards elected to forego a traditional red carpet in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The show also does not have any fans in attendance, but artists who are scheduled to perform, their staff and any guests they bring will be permitted into the venue.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Co-hosted by country legends Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who are slated to perform a tribute collaboration, others gracing the stage at the shindig include Eric ChurchMiranda LambertMaren Morris, Ashley McBryde and Rascal Flatts. 

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar