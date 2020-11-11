Carly Pearce stuns in green strapless dress on 2020 CMA Awards red carpet

Carly Pearce made sure to serve her best look on Wednesday at the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards red carpet.

Pearce, 30, hit the carpet in a season-appropriate gorgeous green strapless dress complete with a high slit and matching belt – her dirty blonde locks flowing effortlessly.

“So proud to say that my mama & I styled this look together this year” the “It Won’t Always Be Like This” songstress tweeted ahead of the big show, which she described as “a dream night already.”

HOW THE CMA AWARDS WILL KEEP ATTENDEES SAFE FROM CORONAVIRUS

Nominated for four CMA Awards this year, Pearce paired her draping gown with black strappy heels.

CMA AWARDS 2020 NOMINATIONS: MIRANDA LAMBERT LEADS WITH 7 CHANCES TO WIN

This year, the awards elected to forego a traditional red carpet in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The show also does not have any fans in attendance, but artists who are scheduled to perform, their staff and any guests they bring will be permitted into the venue.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Co-hosted by country legends Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who are slated to perform a tribute collaboration, others gracing the stage at the shindig include Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde and Rascal Flatts.