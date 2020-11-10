Darius Rucker recalls once being told that audiences wouldn’t ‘accept a Black country singer’

Darius Rucker is speaking out.

Ahead of his Country Music Association Awards co-hosting gig, the 54-year-old musician appeared on the "Color Me Country" podcast, where he opened up about his experiences with and feelings toward racism.

Per USA Today, the star said that when he was growing up in Charleston, S.C., it was his understanding that racism was just the way of the world -- but he's no longer willing to stand by.

"I'm not going to compromise my life and career for someone's hatred," Rucker said.

DARIUS RUCKER, WIFE BETH SPLITTING AFTER 20 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: 'WE HAVE SO MUCH LOVE'

The Hootie and the Blowfish frontman has been relatively vocal about racism in the United States in recent months, having shared an encouraging plea for change after the death of George Floyd.

Now, he's set to honor country legend Charley Pride with a lifetime achievement award at the CMAs on Wednesday, which he'll co-host with Reba McEntire.

Pride, 86, is "the genre's first Black superstar," Rucker said.

"I remember saying to myself you can put up with whatever happens here, because whatever happens to you is not gonna be one-tenth, one one-hundredth of what Charley Pride went through," he added, referencing his entrance to the music industry in Nashville.

DARIUS RUCKER DEFENDS THE CHICKS: 2003 BLACKLISTING OVER POLITICAL COMMENTS WAS 'THE DUMBEST THING'

That's not to say that Rucker didn't face his own challenges, however.

"The first time I walked into [a country radio station] — nobody said they wouldn't play it," he continues. "What was said was, 'I don't think my audience will accept a Black country singer.' Just like that. 'I love the song. I think it's country. Love it. I'm going to play it tomorrow, but I don't think my audience will accept a Black country singer,'" he said in the podcast, according to People magazine.

He continued: "I go, 'Wow. Really? I thought music was notes and words and chords. I didn't know music was color. I found that out today.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the problem hasn't been completely solved, the "Let Her Cry" singer said that progress is being made in the industry.

"The doors aren't kicked open but the doors are open now," he stated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The CMAs will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.