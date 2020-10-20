Reba McEntire gets cozy with boyfriend Rex Linn, reveals her nickname for him in new pic

Weeks after confirming their romance, Reba McEntire showed off her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, in a loved-up picture posted to her Instagram.

The country music icon, 65, revealed earlier this month that she and Linn, 63, are an item. Linn is a regular performer on the "Big Bang Theory" prequel, "Young Sheldon" and "Better Call Saul." "CSI: Miami” fans might also remember Linn from his days on the CBS series, in which he played Frank Tripp.

On Monday, the "Reba" star posted an adorable photo of the pair smiling wide while sitting atop a cooler on the grass. She hinted that the two were enjoying a trip to Montana while also revealing a nickname she has for Linn.

"Fun in MT with my Sugar Tot!!! @rexlinn13," McEntire captioned the pic.

Linn shared the same photo to his own Instagram account, referring to McEntire as his "tator tot."

He also called the performer an "Angel on the ground."

McEntire split from boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in November 2019, when the former pair announced they would be separated for the holidays.

Most recently, McEntire discussed relationships on her podcast, "Living & Learning with Reba McEntire."

Co-hosted with her friend Melissa Peterman, the two were joined by author and speaker Annie F. Downs to discuss their faith and how it impacts their dating lives.

"You have any tips regarding dating outside of your faith?" McEntire asked Downs.

Downs admitted she's been down that road before and it actually caused some hurdles in her past relationships.

"Once or twice I've dated men who don't believe the big things I believe...I think that's where especially young Christian women can mess up...of going like well, he doesn't think this this this and this. I'm like, 'yo, pump the brakes.'"

Downs added that she likes to "make sure we're on the same map" in terms of religion in relationships.

"Love it," McEntire responded. "There's about 23,000 country songs that could have been written on this podcast. Wow."

