Morgan Wallen pulled from performing on 'SNL' after singer broke 'COVID protocols'

Morgan Wallen will not be performing on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

The 27-year-old country music star, who was set to offer musical entertainment during the Oct. 10 episode, revealed the news to his fans on Wednesday.

The "This Bar" singer's announcement comes after footage surfaced of Wallen at a crowded party without a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He began his video message on Instagram by saying his announcement was "tough" but "necessary."

"I'm in New York City in a hotel room, I was getting ready for 'SNL' this Saturday and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play," he explained. "That's because of COVID protocols, which I understand."

The country singer said he's "not positive for COVID," but recognized that his time partying was "pretty short-sided."

"I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy," Wallen continued. "I take ownership of this. I'd like to apologize to 'SNL,' to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities and I let them down."

The singer, who welcomed a child earlier this year, admitted he has "some growing up to do."

"I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places and it's left me with less joy," he said. "So I'mma go try to work on that. I'm gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a while and go work on myself."

Lorne Michaels, the legendary producer of "SNL," told Wallen that they'd find another time for him to perform, the star said.

"Lastly, I know that I'm taking some heat, a lot of heat, but I just wanted to let you guys know that you're messages of encouragement haven't gone unnoticed either," he said. "It may be a second before you hear from me for a while, but I'mma go work on me and I appreciate y'all respecting that and I'll talk to you soon. I love you."

"SNL" has reportedly taken precautions for their in-studio season, which includes rapid testing audiences members, who were also given $150 checks for being present, according to a New York Times report.