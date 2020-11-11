Expand / Collapse search
New mom Maren Morris sports sheer see-through robe at 2020 CMA Awards

Morris recently gave birth to son, Hayes, in March

By Julius Young | Fox News
Maren Morris elected comfort over function Wednesday when she hit the 2020 CMA Awards red carpet.

The new mom, 30, who just gave birth to her first child, son Hayes, with husband Ryan Hurd in March, hit the scene in a free-flowing see-through robe, black platform heels and black undergarments. She completed her look with gold earrings, which accented the all-black ensemble.

Hurd matched Morris’ look donning an all-black tux and white shirt sans tie, as his suit jacket was secured with a robe tie across the front. He carried the look all the way through with black patent-leather boots.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child together, son Hayes, in March. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

The “Better Than We Found It” songstress came out of the gate a winner on Wednesday, taking home the first two on-air CMA Awards for single of the year and song of the year for “The Bones,” which she penned alongside Jimmy Robbins and Laure Veltz.

Morris and Hurd are no strangers to serving iconic looks on the carpet.

Maren Morris is nominated for five CMA Awards. (ABC via Getty Images) 

Maren Morris is nominated for five CMA Awards. (ABC via Getty Images) 

Last year, Morris arrived pregnant in a light blue two-piece gown, possibly foreshadowing the baby boy she would soon welcome.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris said in the announcement at the time. "See you in 2020, little one."

Morris is nominated for a total of five CMA Awards. 

