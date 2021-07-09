Christina Haack reveals she smoked toad venom that rid her 15 years of anxiety: It 'reset my brain'

Christina Haack claims she's in an entirely new headspace after smoking a psychedelic toad that she says curbed her anxiety.

The "Christina on the Coast" star, 38, made the revelation in a new Instagram post that also saw her introduce the world to her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, who she's been seeing for a "few solid months."

"I met Josh when I wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad," Haack wrote in the caption of a photo of her cuddled up with Hall on a tropical getaway.

Haack said the unconventional experience "basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins."

CHRISTINA HAACK ADDRESSES NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH JOSH HALL: 'I’LL DO WHAT I WANT'

The glands of a Bufo alvarius toad secrete psychedelic substances known as 5-MeO-DMT and bufotenine, which are considered controlled substances by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Inhaling the vapor has become a popular method to treat mental health issues, studies have found.

Haack's post goes on to explain that she met Hall in the spring, and "the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore." She added that she became "immediately crazy protective over him."

The HGTV star was first spotted with Hall Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The new couple was headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the star's 38th birthday, Fox News confirmed at the time.

According to Page Six , Hall works at a realty firm in Austin, Texas , and previously worked as a police officer.

CHRISTINA HAACK SPOTTED WITH NEW MAN AHEAD OF MEXICO VACATION

Haack said when she saw a camera behind the pair at LAX, "my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking - and not for me but for him."

The "Flip or Flop" star said she was worried about "false narratives being thrown around left and right" regarding their relationship.

"We decided what's in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake," Haack penned.

CHRISTINA HAACK HAS NEW LOVE INTEREST AFTER ANT ANSTEAD SPLIT AS HE'S SPOTTED OUT WITH RENEE ZELLWEGER: REPORT

Haack was previously married to Ant Anstead , with whom she shares a 1-year-old son Hudson. They married in 2018 and finalized their divorce this year .

Before Anstead, the reality star was married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018. They share two children: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Anstead, 42, has been seen out and about holding hands with Oscar -winning actress Renée Zellweger , having been spotted on a bike ride together recently .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El Moussa, 39, is currently engaged to Heather Rae Young .

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Nate Day contributed to this report.