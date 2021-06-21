Christina Haack finalizes divorce from Ant Anstead

Christina Haack has finalized her divorce from her estranged husband Ant Anstead, Fox News can confirm.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, a judge recently signed the paperwork after the HGTV star, 37, filed in September 2020.

The exes will also be sharing legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old son Hudson.

Haack, who reverted back to her maiden name after they split, and Anstead also recently sold the Orange County, Calif., home the blended family lived in for $5.35 million.

Anstead, 42, and Haack began dating in 2017 and married in December 2018 in a ceremony in Newport Beach.

The "Christina on the Coast" star split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children: daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5.

The "Wheelers Dealers" host has two kids from his first marriage, daughter Amelie 17, and son Archie, 14.

Anstead just moved into a new home he purchased in Laguna Beach, Calif. The U.K. native hopes to do most of the work on the home himself and wants the house to have an "industrial modern" vibe with lots of glass, metal, and dark colors.

Meanwhile, Haack said dating isn't a priority for her at the moment. She told E! News that her "focus" is on her three kids and growing business.

"I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me," Haack said . "But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be."

"I mean, balancing is something that everyone struggles with — so do I," the renovation/design expert admitted. "I just try to do the best I can. When I get off work, I don't have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I'm there to pick them up and take them to sports and spend time with the three kids and put my phone down."

