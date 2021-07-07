Christina Haack spotted with new man ahead of Mexico vacation

Christina Haack has been spotted with her new beau, Joshua Hall.

The 37-year-old reality star was seen on Wednesday walking hand-in-hand with Hall while both wore large smiles.

They were seen together at Los Angeles International Airport and were headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the star's upcoming 38th birthday, Fox News can confirm.

For the outing, Haack kept her outfit simple with a grey tank top, black shorts and white shoes. She also wore a black and white shirt tied around her waist.

Hall wore dark blue Nike shoes with dark grey pants and a plain white t-shirt.

According to Page Six, Hall works at a realty firm in Austin, Texas, and previously worked as a police officer.

"Before my 16-year career was cut short due to injuries sustained in the line of duty ultimately leading to an early retirement, I took great pride in helping people with everyday difficulties and putting them at ease," he wrote in an online bio, per the outlet.

The bio reportedly says that Hall hails from Southern California but moved to Austin in 2017. It's currently unclear whether Haack and Hall are in a long-distance relationship, or if he now lives closer to Haack's West Coast home.

Haack was previously married to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a 1-year-old son Hudson. They married in 2018 and finalized their divorce this year.

Before Anstead, the reality star was married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018. They share two children: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

Both of her exes have moved on as well, as El Moussa, 39, is currently engaged to Heather Rae Young.

Anstead, 42, has been seen out and about holding hands with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, having been spotted on a bike ride together recently.