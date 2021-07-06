Christina Haack has new love interest after Ant Anstead split as he’s spotted out with Renée Zellweger: report

Christina Haack has a new man in her life.

The 37-year-old reality star split from her husband Ant Anstead nearly a year ago, and according to a new source, has found a new love.

An insider told People magazine that Haack and her beau are headed out of town in the coming days to celebrate her 38th birthday on July 9.

"They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," said the source. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

CHRISTINA HAACK FINALIZES DIVORCE FROM ANT ANSTEAD

The man's identity remains a secret, though People's source noted that he works in real estate, meaning he and Haack could have come across one another through work. Haack works as a host of multiple high-profile HGTV shows including "Christina on the Coast" and "Flip or Flop," which she co-stars in with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. El Moussa and Haack share two children together.

News broke that Haack and Anstead had finalized their divorce in late June.

Anstead hasn't been left in the dust, however, as he's struck up a romance with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger.

The new pairing was recently spotted out-and-about together in Laguna Beach, Calif., They were seen biking and walking together hand-in-hand.

CHRISTINA HAACK'S EX ANT ANSTEAD BUYS NEW LAGUNA BEACH HOME AFTER DIVORCE

Anstead also confirmed his relationship with the 52-year-old by kissing her neck during the outing, for which, Zellweger wore a light blue top, a matching hat, black leggings and red tennis shoes.

For his part, Anstead wore a black shirt with dark-colored pants, flip flops and black sunglasses.

Like Haack's "immediate, real connection" to her mystery man, Anstead and the "Judy" actress simply "click."

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," a source recently told People. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They reportedly met while working together on Discover+'s "Celebrity IOU: Joyride."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the insider added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."