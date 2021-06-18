Ant Anstead says he 'left everything' at shared family home after Christina Haack split

Ant Anstead and his ex-wife Christina Haack split abruptly in September 2020 and now the British TV host is opening up about the end of the marriage.

The "Wheelers Dealer" emcee, 41, revealed when their marriage ended – after less than two years – he left their Orange County, Calf., home with just his clothes.

"When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there," Anstead told People magazine.

He added, "I've realized in the last nine months, this sounds ridiculous, but actually the only thing I owned was a couple of wine glasses, plus a cup and a kettle."

Anstead and Haack bought the home and redesigned it for their blended family. The "modern farmhouse" style home just sold for $5.35 million, according to TMZ.

The former couple shares a 1-year-old son Hudson together. The "Christina on the Coast" star also shares two kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, while Anstead has two kids, daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, from his first marriage.

The car expert just bought a new home near Laguna Beach, Calif.

"I've spent the last few days realizing, oh my God, I don't even own plates or knives or forks. I don't have a bed," Anstead said. "So I've spent the last few days getting stuff that you don't realize you need: bottle openers and tin openers and spatulas. So I'm scratching my head going, oh my god, this is overwhelming. I'm going to get all this stuff because nine months ago, I packed my clothes and I left."

The star added of the househunting process, "I probably looked at well over 30 houses."

Anstead revealed to the outlet that when the home he purchased was first listed it was taken off the market quickly. Luckily, a few months later the deal fell through and Anstead scooped up the property.

While Anstead said he's excited to have a new place, he confessed the home needs to be remodeled and updated.

"It was built in 1929, which is old for Laguna," he said. "I mean, it's not falling down, but it's not far from falling down. There's no heating system, there's no air conditioning, half the wiring doesn't work, the plumbing is really bad, there's no insulation, there are multiple broken windows… so I've had to make some quick temporary changes to make sure it's safe for Hudson. But the bones of it are perfect. In fact, I don't want to change that at all. I just want to update the house in a really sympathetic way."

The Brit hopes to do most of the work himself and wants the house to have an "industrial modern" vibe with lots of glass, metal, and dark colors.

"It's the house of my dreams," he said. "A home is, for me, the foundation of a life, and I've got so much coming up in the next few months, the next few years, that I need a solid base, and the timing of it all is just so perfect."