Tarek El Moussa tells ex-wife Christina Haack he's 'the best' she's 'ever had' during playful conversation

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack (formerly Anstead) traded jokes with one another while out on a stroll recently.

The exes showed off their playful friendship in an Instagram Story Haack posted on Friday. It begins with the "Christina on the Coast" star trolling El Moussa for his outfit, which included camouflage print pants, a black bomber jacket and a black hat.

"You know who you look like? 'Ice Ice Baby,'" she says with a laugh, referring to Vanilla Ice's song.

El Moussa then clapped back, "I look like the best you ever had," causing Haack to erupt with more laughter.

Haack captioned the Story, "The new vanilla ice," tagging El Moussa in the clip.

Haack, 37, and El Moussa, 39, endured a very public split in 2016 after seven years of marriage. Their divorce wasn't finalized until early 2018.

Haack then moved on with Ant Anstead, but in September, she announced the two were separating. She recently reverted back to her maiden name, explaining on Instagram that using Haack is in honor of one of the most important people in her life: her grandmother.

"My grandma, Mildred 'Biddy' Haack, was my greatest influence growing up," the interior designer said. "She was always real in a world of so many fakes."

Meanwhile, El Moussa is gearing up to walk down the aisle with his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, 33. The pair got engaged last July after one year of dating.

El Moussa and Haack continue to have a working relationship as they still serve as co-hosts of HGTV's "Flip or Flop." They also co-parent their two children: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.