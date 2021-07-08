Christina Haack addresses new relationship with Josh Hall: 'I’ll do what I want'

Christina Haack is addressing her new relationship with Josh Hall.

The "Christina on the Coast" star, 38, was first spotted with Hall Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The new couple was headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the star's upcoming 38th birthday, Fox News confirmed at the time.

According to Page Six , Hall works at a realty firm in Austin, Texas , and previously worked as a police officer.

Haack explained how she met Hall in a long post on social media. She wrote Thursday on Instagram, "I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)."

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," the interior designer continued.

She said they'd been dating "a few solid months" before being spotted together. Haack said when she saw a camera at LAX, "my heart started beating out of my chest and my hands shaking - and not for me but for him."

The "Flip or Flop" star said she was worried about "false narratives being thrown around left and right" regarding their relationship.

"We decided what's in the past, is in the past. We aren’t looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let’s be real) pretty fake," Haack penned.

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions.

"We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.

"Josh doesn’t have social media, but I want to thank him for whisking me away on a romantic tropical vacation he planned entirely on his own.

"So yes "another relationship" and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want," Haack concluded.

Haack was previously married to Ant Anstead , with whom she shares a 1-year-old son Hudson. They married in 2018 and finalized their divorce this year .

Before Anstead, the reality star was married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009-2018. They share two children: Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

Both of her exes have moved on as well, as El Moussa, 39, is currently engaged to Heather Rae Young .

Anstead, 42, has been seen out and about holding hands with Oscar -winning actress Renée Zellweger , having been spotted on a bike ride together recently .

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.