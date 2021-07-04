Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead spotted at the TV host's beach home

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead took in the Laguna Beach scenery at the TV host’s new home.

The Oscar-winning actress and "Master Mechanic" star were photographed outside Anstead’s home on Friday after they sparked dating rumors in late June, Page Six reports.

Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, were spotted on the glass and wood-paneled balcony he showed off on his Instagram a week prior, which has a stunning view of lush green trees and the Pacific Ocean.

"No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy," Anstead captioned his brief video at the time. "I am so grateful to unwind in this space!"

An unnamed source reportedly told People on Wednesday that the new couple has found common interests to bond over.

The timing of the unexpected pairing comes days after Anstead finalized his divorce with HGTV’s "Flip or Flop" host Christina Haack, 37.

A representative for Haack confirmed to Fox News that the TV stars were officially separated in a statement sent on June 21. Haack and Anstead filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

They share a 1-year-old son named Hudson, while Anstead is also a father to Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14.

One month before his divorce was finalized, Anstead purchased his beachfront home and moved in with Hudson, according to People.

Zellweger, on the other hand, was previously linked to rock musician and producer Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. She also had her marriage to country star Kenny Chesney annulled in 2005 after 225 days together.