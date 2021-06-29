Heather Rae Young doesn't plan on having kids with Tarek El Moussa

"Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young revealed she doesn’t plan on having kids with fiancé Tarek El Moussa.

"We actually talked about this, because I'm turning 34 this year, which isn't old obviously, but I already feel like I have two kids," Young said during a recent appearance on E! Daily Pop.

El Moussa, 39, shares two kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with his ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina Haack.

"I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50% of the time," Young said. "I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine. I wouldn't be able to do it any other way."

However, Young didn’t completely rule out the possibility of adding to her family.

"Right now, our household is freakin' crazy," Young said. "I'm filming TV shows, I'm raising kids, I'm building businesses. "So right now, no."

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July after dating for one year. The two met through mutual friends on July 4, 2019.

The couple has confirmed they plan on tying the knot sometime this year.