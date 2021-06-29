Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marriage
Published

Heather Rae Young doesn't plan on having kids with Tarek El Moussa

El Moussa shares two kids with his ex-wife and 'Flip or Flop' co-star Christina Haack

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 29 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young revealed she doesn’t plan on having kids with fiancé Tarek El Moussa.

"We actually talked about this, because I'm turning 34 this year, which isn't old obviously, but I already feel like I have two kids," Young said during a recent appearance on E! Daily Pop. 

El Moussa, 39, shares two kids, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with his ex-wife and "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina Haack

TAREK EL MOUSSA SAYS HE'S A 'DIFFERENT' MAN GOING INTO SECOND MARRIAGE TO HEATHER RAE YOUNG

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July after dating for one<strong><u> </u></strong>year.

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July after dating for one<strong><u> </u></strong>year. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50% of the time," Young said. "I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine. I wouldn't be able to do it any other way." 

However, Young didn’t completely rule out the possibility of adding to her family.  

"Right now, our household is freakin' crazy," Young said. "I'm filming TV shows, I'm raising kids, I'm building businesses. "So right now, no."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Heather Rae Young is best known for being on the reality TV show ‘Selling Sunset.’

Heather Rae Young is best known for being on the reality TV show ‘Selling Sunset.’ ( Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

El Moussa and Young got engaged in July after dating for one year. The two met through mutual friends on July 4, 2019.

The couple has confirmed they plan on tying the knot sometime this year.

On Our Radar