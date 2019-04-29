Chris Pratt posts 'illegal' video from 'Avengers: Endgame' set as he celebrates box office record

Chris Pratt gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes look into the set of “Avengers: Endgame” as he celebrated the Marvel movie’s historic success over the weekend.

Pratt – who plays Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in the superhero movie – posted the “very illegal” video on his Instagram on Monday showing the star-studded cast, with some dressed as their characters. Pratt said he pulled out his phone to film the specific moment on set because he was “blown away” by the “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“I remember being blown away in this moment on the @avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones,” Pratt captioned the post. “I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again.”

“We are so blessed,” he concluded the post.

Pratt is heard saying, “This is a really illegal video,” as he pans to Chris Evans who jokingly replies, “Big trouble!”

Fans who’ve watched the movie will recognize the moment was taken when they were filming the final battle between the Avengers and Thanos and his army.

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, commented on Pratt’s video to note she and Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, were absent in the video because they sent their body double for the scene. Evans, who takes on the role of Captain America, also wrote on Twitter that he may have some exclusive videos from the set too, but did not say if he would share them.

“This is awesome. (I may or may not have stolen a few cool videos too),” Evans wrote.

The sequel dominated the box office over the weekend, bringing in an estimated $1.2 billion in ticket sales globally to claim the record for biggest opening weekend. The film exceeded the previous worldwide record of $640.5 million that was set by “Infinity War.”

Pratt celebrated the massive success with a second post on Instagram expressing his disbelief and thanking fans for watching the movie.

“Just really can’t believe how well @Avengers is doing. And how good it is. I’m floored by all of it. I did the math... at about $12 per ticket, and a $1.2Billion opening that’s ONE HUNDRED MILLION PEOPLE who watched the movie in one weekend. I think,” Pratt wrote along with a picture of him and Gillan as their “Avengers” characters.