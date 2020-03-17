Celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus

While coronavirus spreads across the globe, Hollywood is taking a hit as some of its brightest stars have been diagnosed with the illness.

Between film and television, a handful of celebrities have come forward and announced that they've tested positive for coronavirus and entered self-isolation.

Here's a look at the stars who have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the global outbreak:

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks, 63, one of America's most iconic actors revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia to film a movie.

Since then, he's offered fans several updates on his condition, assuring fans that he's well taken care of and urging them to be diligent and proactive.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson, 63, the wife of Hanks, also fell ill with her hubby down under.

She seems to be in good spirits, however, as she shared her playlist that she's been listening to while in quarantine, which includes Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself,” the Bee Gees' “Night Fever,” MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” and more.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus despite being asymptomatic.

Since then, the 47-year-old actor has updated his fans, saying that he's "feeling OK," and urging followers to take care of themselves.

Kristofer Hivju

Known for his role in "Game of Thrones," Kristofer Hivju, 41, told the world about his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday.

In his Instagram post, he explained that he's in "good health" and asked fans to "be careful, wash your hands" and maintain the proper distance between themselves and others.

Olga Kurylenko

"Quantum of Solace" Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, recently announced that she tested positive for the novel virus.

The actress explained that she was denied a hospital bed because the facility was full amid the crisis.

Rachel Matthews

Hollywood newcomer Rachel Matthews, 26, revealed that she's among those suffering from coronavirus.

In an attempt to help others identify the virus, the "Frozen II" actress shared a timeline of her symptoms, saying that things started with a "sore throat, fatigue and headache," before having a fever, body aches and a "deep, dry cough."