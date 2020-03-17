Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus

By Nate Day | Fox News
While coronavirus spreads across the globe, Hollywood is taking a hit as some of its brightest stars have been diagnosed with the illness.

Between film and television, a handful of celebrities have come forward and announced that they've tested positive for coronavirus and entered self-isolation.

Here's a look at the stars who have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the global outbreak:

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks was diagnosed with coronavirus during a trip to Australia. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)

Tom Hanks, 63, one of America's most iconic actors revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia to film a movie.

Since then, he's offered fans several updates on his condition, assuring fans that he's well taken care of and urging them to be diligent and proactive.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson entered self-isolation with husband Tom Hanks after testing positive for coronavirus. (Rick Rowell via Getty Images)

Rita Wilson, 63, the wife of Hanks, also fell ill with her hubby down under.

She seems to be in good spirits, however, as she shared her playlist that she's been listening to while in quarantine, which includes Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself,” the Bee Gees' “Night Fever,” MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” and more.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba has tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms. (Reuters)

Idris Elba announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus despite being asymptomatic.

Since then, the 47-year-old actor has updated his fans, saying that he's "feeling OK," and urging followers to take care of themselves.

Kristofer Hivju

'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for the virus. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura)

Known for his role in "Game of Thrones," Kristofer Hivju, 41, told the world about his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday.

In his Instagram post, he explained that he's in "good health" and asked fans to "be careful, wash your hands" and maintain the proper distance between themselves and others.

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko has been diagnosed with coronavirus. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

"Quantum of Solace" Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, recently announced that she tested positive for the novel virus.

The actress explained that she was denied a hospital bed because the facility was full amid the crisis.

Rachel Matthews

Rachel Matthews offered tips for those who suspect they have coronavirus. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Hollywood newcomer Rachel Matthews, 26, revealed that she's among those suffering from coronavirus.

In an attempt to help others identify the virus, the "Frozen II" actress shared a timeline of her symptoms, saying that things started with a "sore throat, fatigue and headache," before having a fever, body aches and a "deep, dry cough."