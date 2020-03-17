Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'taking government advice' amid coronavirus outbreak: report

Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking precautions against coronavirus.

Harry, 35, recently interacted with racecar driver Lewis Hamilton, who had two days prior been exposed to COVID-19 while attending an event with Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who have both tested positive for the virus.

“Like everyone, they are taking government advice, and if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive they will act accordingly,” a royal source told People Magazine.

CORONAVIRUS PROMPTS QUEEN ELIZABETH TO TEMPORARILY MOVE TO WINDSOR CASTLE, CANCEL ROYAL EVENTS

Sophie Trudeau shared a photo to Instagram of herself with Hamilton, 35, from the event before Harry was photographed with him two days later.

"My heart is full after spending time working with my own family and the WE family," read her caption. "Our message in London: Show yourself love and offer that same love to the world."

CORONAVIRUS FEARS LED MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO LEAVE ARCHIE IN CANADA DURING UK VISIT: REPORTS

Harry and Markle aren't the only royals taking precautions against the virus.

Queen Elizabeth II herself has temporarily been moved to Windsor Castle and canceled royal events in light of the outbreak, per the royal family's website.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary," the announcement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement continued: "Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice."