Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson say they've tested positive with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive with coronavirus, according to a statement posted by Hanks to social media on Wednesday evening.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote in a statement on Twitter.

He continued, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back here for updates.