Tom Hanks' vegemite toast leaves fans concerned: 'That is too much'

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for coronavirus last week while the actor was on location in Australia for an upcoming film.

The couple has since been under quarantine at a local hospital and has been providing updates about their condition on social media.

On Sunday, the Oscar-winner, 63, posted a photo of his snack consisting of vegemite on toast and a glass of water. The photo looks innocent enough but according to concerned commenters on Twitter, Hanks is using way too much of the beloved Australian delicacy.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” the photo's caption read.

"Okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it's gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend," one person wrote.

"Tom, I mean this with all the respect and love in the world, but that is too much Vegemite," said another.

Someone else played on his famous "Forrest Gump" phrase: "Life is like a tube of Vegemite. Don't try it all at once."

While others used photos to depict the perfect layer of Vegemite on toast.

Someone else even provided a recipe.

On Thursday, Hanks shared an update on his health, with a photo of himself and Wilson, also 63, smiling, noting that they're taking things “one-day-at-a-time.”