Celebrities provide coronavirus pandemic relief with donations

Bunkered down at home or not, celebrities all over the world are stepping up to do what they can to combat the coronavirus pandemic by making charitable donations to those in need.

As the numbers of those infected with COVID-19 rose to over 200,000 worldwide as of Wednesday morning, the world's biggest performers have either made sizable donations or have utilized their already-existing businesses to provide relief.

One of country music's biggest stars, Brad Paisley, and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley own a free grocery store in Nashville they are using to deliver groceries.

Called The Store, the Paisleys' volunteer delivery service plans to deliver a week's worth of groceries to elderly individuals in specific neighborhoods in the city, according to the Tennesseean.

Meanwhile, singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson announced they have donated $1 million to a food bank called Food Lifeline in their community in Seattle, Wash.

"The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times," Ciara captioned a video of the couple announcing their donation, adding, "We can all make a difference together. Let's all keep the Faith during this difficult time."

On Monday, Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter with the news that he and wife Blake Lively are donating $1 million total to be split between two organizations.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

The COVID-19 outbreak also hit close to home for Lady Gaga, a native New Yorker who also splits her time between her home state and Los Angeles, Calif. The pop star's beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, announced it will be supporting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the Food Bank for New York City "in order to get food to those affected by the closing of schools & other places that offer this critical resource."

Memphis, Tenn. native Justin Timberlake reminded his Twitter followers to stay healthy and "stay calm" while stressing the importance of making sure everyone is fed.

The "Suit and Tie" singer revealed Sunday he is donating to Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown to help assemble and deliver non-perishable food in the mid-south.

"Every. little. thing. helps," Timberlake added.

Country singer Dierks Bentley announced the closing of his Nashville bar, Whiskey Row Nashville, this week along with plans to give his 90 hourly employees $1,000.

"@riothospitalitygroup and I encourage all bar owners on Lower Broadway to take care of their bartenders, bar backs, waitresses, security, dishwashers etc the best they can," he wrote on Instagram.

Back in February, Justin Bieber centered his efforts on China, saying at the time that he "couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends."

Bieber said he made a donation to the country and urged his followers to join in on the conversation.

Meanwhile, other celebrities are doing their part by encouraging creative kids all over the world to interact with them on social media. "Frozen" actor Josh Gad, who voices the loveable snowman Olaf in the Disney franchise, has vowed to read children's books each night to keep them entertained.

Jennifer Garner has also joined in on the fun by creating the hashtag #heyjenlookatme to inspire her followers to perform for her at home.

She also praised Broadway star Laura Benanti, who had a similar idea with the hashtag #SunshineSongs.