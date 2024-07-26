Listen out for these A-list country stars featured on the ‘Twisters’ soundtrack

"Twisters" has exceeded $150 million at the box office on a worldwide scale, and fans are loving the movie's soundtrack, too.

The 2024 film starring Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos and Daisy Edgar-Jones is a standalone sequel to the 1996 "Twister" film starring Helen Hunt, the late Bill Paxton and Jami Gertz.

While both movies bring their own originality to the story, they both center around storm-hunters on a mission to save the public from devastating and deadly tornadoes.

‘TWISTERS’ STAR GLEN POWELL'S ADVICE FROM TOM CRUISE ON NAVIGATING THE ‘REALLY LOUD' WORLD OF FAME

The 2024 film is one filled with action sequences and a country music soundtrack.

The soundtrack includes original songs by country artists, including the movie's biggest track, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," by Luke Combs. The song plays during the scene where Powell's character Tyler first emerges onto the screen.

Other big name artists, like Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll, also contributed originals to the film.

‘TWISTERS' DIRECTOR REJECTS CALLS FOR CLIMATE CHANGE LECTURE IN NEW TORNADO MOVIE: WON'T ‘PREACH’ TO AUDIENCE

Shania Twain is an artist featured in both the 2024 film and the 1996 movie sountracks. Her song "No One Needs to Know" is in the 1996 movie, and her song "Boots Don't" with Breland is in the 2024 blockbuster.

Most of the songs heard in the movie were written specifically for it, but Twain and Breland's song was one that happened to perfectly fit into the film.

"I already had my song with Shania and was looking for a good opportunity to release it, and it ended up being a good fit for the film," Breland told Billboard. "It wasn’t something we were specifically writing for the soundtrack; we were just fortunate that what they were looking for was something we already had."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Universal and filmmakers worked with Kevin Weaver, the West Coast president of Atlantic, to create the country soundtrack for the film, according to Billboard.

Lee Isaac Chung, the director of the film, picked around 20 scenes from the movie that he wanted original music for, the outlet reports, and then Atlantic began to choose artists to write a song specifically for each given scene.

"I’d never seen a country album in an action film before," said Chung per IndieWire. "That was the idea I had, and everybody at Universal [was] really excited about that opportunity. Then, we brought on Kevin Weaver at Atlantic Records, [who] helped us run with it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In total, there are 29 songs in the "Twisters" film, including 19 original tracks.