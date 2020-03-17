Tom Hanks gives update on his and wife Rita Wilson's health after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks has offered an update on his and wife Rita Wilson's health after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 63-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram and also offered fans a glimpse into the couple's lives in self-isolation.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks revealed. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

TOM HANKS, RITA WILSON OUT OF HOSPITAL FIVE DAYS AFTER ANNOUNCING CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS: REPORT

Hanks then told fans that Wilson, 63, has won six straight hands of gin rummy and "leads by 201 points."

"But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he said referencing fans' reactions to a previous post showing his generous helping of Vegemite on toast.

"I traveled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve," Hanks concluded the post, which showed the typewriter he referenced.

BEST TOM HANKS MOVIES TO WATCH DURING SELF-ISOLATION

Hanks and Wilson's son Chet also shared a message on Instagram on Tuesday, updating followers on his parents' condition.

The 29-year-old actor said that Hanks and Wilson are out of the hospital, in self-isolation and are "feeling a lot better."

Chet then wished everyone affected by the virus a "swift and speedy recovery."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanks' son also urged followers not to panic, telling people that have hoarded supplies: "You're the problem... Think more of others for once."