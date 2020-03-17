Expand / Collapse search
Tom Hanks gives update on his and wife Rita Wilson's health after coronavirus diagnosis

By Nate Day | Fox News
Tom Hanks has offered an update on his and wife Rita Wilson's health after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 63-year-old actor shared a photo on Instagram and also offered fans a glimpse into the couple's lives in self-isolation.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks revealed. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Hanks then told fans that Wilson, 63, has won six straight hands of gin rummy and "leads by 201 points."

"But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he said referencing fans' reactions to a previous post showing his generous helping of Vegemite on toast.

"I traveled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve," Hanks concluded the post, which showed the typewriter he referenced.

Hanks and Wilson's son Chet also shared a message on Instagram on Tuesday, updating followers on his parents' condition.

The 29-year-old actor said that Hanks and Wilson are out of the hospital, in self-isolation and are "feeling a lot better."

Chet then wished everyone affected by the virus a "swift and speedy recovery."

Hanks' son also urged followers not to panic, telling people that have hoarded supplies: "You're the problem... Think more of others for once."