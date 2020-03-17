Idris Elba provides coronavirus update, says wife has been tested

Idris Elba has said that he's "feeling OK."

The 47-year-old actor announced on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus despite feeling no symptoms.

On Tuesday, he updated his fans on his health in a Twitter video.

"It's been a mad 24 hours, as you can probably guess. Yesterday was good and bad, you know what I mean?" Elba said, noting that he felt he helped "open up a lot of conversation" by announcing his diagnosis.

Elba confessed that among the positive feedback and support he got, there were some negative comments as well, but he noted that he and his wife, Sabrina, "felt like it was the right thing to do, to share what we're going through because we ain't the only ones."

Elba has previously explained that he is asymptomatic despite testing positive and urged fans to be diligent because there are other similar cases that can spread the virus without knowing.

The "Cats" star then revealed that Sabrina "finally managed to get a test" and was "nervous" for the results.

"We're doing good, guys," he said. "More than anything, just talking about it with you guys has kept up a little bit more positive, a little bit more optimistic."

The actor then sent a message to the African-American community, saying, "Black people: please, please, please understand that you can get [coronavirus], alright? There are so many stupid, ridiculous conspiracy theories about black people not being able to get it. That's dumb. It's stupid."

Elba is one of several celebrities to contract the novel virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.