Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande send donations to fans affected by coronavirus

Two of the world's biggest pop stars are giving back to their fans as the coronavirus pandemic has left many out of work and without paychecks.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment surged to over 3.2 million last week and Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande did not turn a blind eye to their fans' groans about their situations on social media.

According to People, Swift, 30, donated $3,000 each to at least two fans who expressed their financial burdens this week.

One loyal Swift fan, Samantha Jacobson, who worked as a cocktail waitress in Florida, told the outlet she was left without an income after her workplace shut down.

When Swift surprised the fan with a $3,000 donation, Jacobson said she was left "speechless."

"I couldn’t believe someone I had looked up to and love and respected for so long has reached out with such generosity," she told the magazine.

Another fan named India caught Swift's attention with a tweet about her job being canceled for six months due to the novel coronavirus.

India shared screenshots to her account of her conversation over Twitter with Swift, who said she wanted to "help ease the strain" with a $3,000 donation.

Meanwhile, Grande, who has been communicating her longing to make music during the downtime, has sent fans between $500 and $1,000 using the Venmo app, sources told Page Six.

One gracious Arianator told Page Six the "Thank U, Next" singer "took care of my salary for the month."

The outlet said Grande has helped more than 20 fans as shutdowns continue to occur across America.

Swift and Grande's contributions come just over a week after the singers used their public platforms to urge their fans to stay at home so high-risk citizens stay out of harm's way.