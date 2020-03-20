Celebs practice social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic

As the number of those infected with coronavirus continues to multiply around the world, citizens everywhere are being urged to practice social distancing as a way to combat the virus from being further spread.

Hollywood's biggest stars have proven to be no exception as they've taken to their social media platforms to encourage the method of staying in touch without actually touching.

"Big Little Lies" co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern documented their approach to social distancing on Friday with a snapshot of the friends standing feet apart as they go on a hike.

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"Friendship with social distancing. Hi @lauradern!" Witherspoon captioned the pic.

Ellen DeGeneres, who admitted earlier in the week that she was feeling "bored" while self-quarantining, decided to give comedian Kevin Hart a ring as a means of staying in contact without getting physically close.

"I spoke to my friend @KevinHart4real or as I now call him, Morgan Freeman's nephew," DeGeneres captioned an Instagram video showing her FaceTiming the "Central Intelligence" actor.

Kevin Bacon sparked his own social media initiative in support of social distancing on Wednesday by playing off of the viral parlor game known as "6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon." The "Footloose" actor asked his followers to use the hashtag #IStayHomeFor and tell him who in their lives are they trying to protect from the virus by staying home and under quarantine.

He also asked social media users to tag six of their friends to take on the challenge.

Laverne Cox hopped on the TikTok app trend during quarantine and posted a video dancing inside her closet alone.

"Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020....Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day....#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine," she captioned the post.

CAN YOU CATCH CORONAVIRUS FROM SURFACES?

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey revealed her weekly date nights with her fiance Mike Hill have changed since the coronavirus pandemic ramped up.

Instead of going out in public and being around others, the two stuck together for a walk outside before returning home.

"Mike & I always try to do date night at least once a week & due to the #coronavirus pandemic and social distancing our new date night looks like this!!! Can’t remember the last time we took a walk together. Wait! I don’t think we have ever taken a walk together. @itsmikehill & I went for a walk in the neighborhood this morning to get out of the house & exercise our bodies and mind. Felt good to just talk, hold hands & get some fresh air. Highly recommend❤️," she wrote.

WHY DO SOME COUNTRIES STILL HAVE NEXT TO NO RECORDED OUTBREAKS OF CORONAVIRUS?

"Malibu" singer Miley Cyrus also got creative this week, as she launched a new live Instagram talk show titled "Bright Minded" to connect with special guests via video chat to "stay LIT in dark times."

One of Cyrus' guests was fellow singer Demi Lovato, and the two shared tips on how they are staying busy while being holed up at home.

Meanwhile, the inseparable Kardashian-Jenner clan has vowed to stay apart as a means of social distancing. While sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner live close to one another, Kim admitted she misses her siblings since she's apart from them for the time being.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this,” she captioned an old photo of her and Khloé Kardashian. “Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

TEARFUL ZAC BROWN SAYS HE HAD TO LAY OFF 'ABOUT 90 PERCENT' OF TOURING CREW AMID CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

As of Friday morning, the confirmed number of global coronavirus infections crossed 240,000. The virus has also reportedly killed more people in Italy than in China as Italy's death toll reached over 4,000 and is now the highest in the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For most people, the new coronavirus has caused only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it could cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The United States has more than 14,000 confirmed cases across all 50 states and has resulted in more than 200 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.