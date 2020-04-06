Prince Charles reunites with wife Duchess Camilla after 14-day coronavirus isolation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince Charles is finally back with his wife after she completed a 14-day self-isolation in their Scottish residence following Charles’ contraction of the novel coronavirus.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, returned to her royal duties this week after Charles, 71, spent seven days in isolation when he tested positive for COVID-19 last month and per local government guidelines, Camilla also had to self-quarantine despite testing negative for the illness as a precaution to others who she could potentially contaminate, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Just one day after the Prince of Wales’ diagnosis, Clarence House shared a video of the couple standing in what appeared to be separate rooms as they championed health care workers fighting the deadly illness.

In the video, Charles stood in a room wearing a suit as the Duchess of Cornwall clapped while peering outside of a window.

On Sunday, Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, addressed the United Kingdom in only her fourth time doing so in almost 70 years at the throne and told her people to remain steadfast in the face of the virus and ensured them that “better days will return.”

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time," she shared, "a time of disruption in the life of our country; a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all."

"Today, once again, many will feel a sense of separation from their loved ones," the monarch continued in her address. "But now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do. While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal."

"We will succeed, and that success will belong to every one of us," she concluded. "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all."

Camilla’s ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, 80, has also tested positive for the coronavirus, which he contracted at the Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire, England, that took place between March 10 and March 13, according to The Telegraph.

Sunday’s broadcast served as the first time the Queen has addressed the coronavirus on camera.