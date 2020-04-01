‘Bachelor’ alum Caroline Lunny says she has coronavirus after being criticized for wearing a mask

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Bachelor" alum Caroline Lunny has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old realtor, who appeared on season 22 of the ABC reality series and vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart, revealed her diagnosis on Instagram on Wednesday.

"I have coronavirus," she wrote. "I don’t know why I feel embarrassed by this, like I feel like no one is ever going to want to hang out with me ever again.

"But everyone was dming me attacking me for wearing this mask yesterday when healthcare workers need them... I’m so grateful for all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, delivery people, grocery store workers, and everyone else who’s on the front line making this world keep turning right now," added Lunny, who is seen wearing a mask and gloves in the accompanying photo.

She continued: "But please stop dming me and attacking me and saying awful things to me for wearing a mask to protect my family. Im allowed to wear a mask."

Lunny went on to say that she initially thought she was negative for the novel virus.

"... [B]ut as many of you nurses pointed out the test was negative for influenza A, B, & RSV, not COVID-19," she stated. "I’m not a doctor and didn’t how to read the results. I didn’t know they even tested me for the regular flu."

The reality star said that she received a phone call from her doctor a few days later and it was confirmed that she had contracted coronavirus.

"I cannot stress enough how much you need to STAY HOME," Lunny said. "I luckily have a mild case, I’m going to live. But ANYONE can get this. I’m young and healthy. And this is only going to get worse before it gets better."

She then urged her social media followers to stay home and practice social distancing.

"This is scary, this is dangerous," Lunny said. "My best friend just lost her grandmother to covid-19. I have a mild case, luckily... but it makes me think about how many other people may have it and not even know. How many have it and dismiss it as allergies or just a cold.

"I have had worse flus than I have now," she continued. "But just because it’s mild in one person, doesn’t mean it couldn’t kill the next. So stay home. Watch a show. Wash your hands. Just be smart. Do your part to flatten the curve!"

Lunny concluded: "I’m lonely AF. I GET IT! I haven’t seen another human up close in 14 days now. But this will eventually pass. We have to do our part to flatten the curve. The longer we don’t sit still, the longer this is going to be, and more people will die. We are not invincible. STAY HOME PLEASE! See you all in a month ♥️😷 stay healthy xoxo.#corona #coronavirus #covid19 #flattenthecurve."

Lunny is the second person from the Bachelor franchise to contract COVID-19.

On March 20, Colton Underwood revealed that he had tested positive for the virus.