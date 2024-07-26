Harvey Weinstein hospitalized in NYC with COVID-19 and double pneumonia

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and being diagnosed with double pneumonia, his representative and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld told Fox News Digital.

The 72-year-old disgraced movie mogul, who has been incarcerated at New York's Rikers Island jail following a 2020 sexual assault conviction, has been transported to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward.

Rothfeld told Fox News Digital, "Weinstein is being "treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions."

"In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs," he said.

"We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment," Rothfeld added.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN LAWYER ACCUSES PROSECUTORS OF DELAY TACTICS AS SEXUAL ASSAULT RETRIAL IS PUSHED TO NOVEMBER

Weinstein has been serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in February 2020 of forcing oral sex on TV and film production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and third-degree rape of hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013. He has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex.

"In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs." — Craig Rothfeld, Harvey Weinstein's representative

The former film producer is awaiting a retrial after a New York appeals court overturned his 2020 rape conviction in April. The retrial is tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 12.

During a July 9 hearing, prosecutors told the judge an investigation into Weinstein is still ongoing after multiple accusers came forward following the overturned rape conviction.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In February 2023, Weinstein was sentenced to serve 16 years in prison after a Los Angeles jury found him guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe 1.

Due to the overturned conviction, California requested Weinstein be extradited to begin serving out his sentence. Weinstein's team fought the extradition during a May 9 hearing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Our main concern in all of this is that Mr. Weinstein is here in New York, so we can prepare for trial and that he get the medical care he needs," Weinstein's attorney, Diana Fabi Samson, told reporters during a post-hearing press conference. "And just concerned that travel… would impact his health issues."

She later emphasized: "He has very serious health issues. And I think it's also worth noting that since the day he was incarcerated, he has been in a hospital setting."

Samson also noted that California is "not in a position to extradite Mr. Weinstein because they have not done what they need to do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weinstein's next hearing regarding the extradition is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's legal team filed an appeal to overturn his Los Angeles conviction, NBC News reported in June. He is requesting a new trial.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.