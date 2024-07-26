Expand / Collapse search
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein hospitalized in NYC with COVID-19 and double pneumonia

Weinstein's representative Craig Rothfeld said that the disgraced movie mogul was transferred from Riker's Island to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg enters courtroom for Harvey Weinstein hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court Video

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg enters courtroom for Harvey Weinstein hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court

Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction was vacated by the NY Court of Appeals. (John Mantel for Fox News Digital)

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and being diagnosed with double pneumonia, his representative and prison consultant Craig Rothfeld told Fox News Digital.

The 72-year-old disgraced movie mogul, who has been incarcerated at New York's Rikers Island jail following a 2020 sexual assault conviction, has been transported to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward. 

Rothfeld told Fox News Digital, "Weinstein is being "treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions."

"In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs," he said.

harvey weinstein in court

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 and contracting double pneumonia, his rep told Fox News Digital. ( Kena Betancur-Pool/Getty Images)

"We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment," Rothfeld added.

Weinstein has been serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in February 2020 of forcing oral sex on TV and film production assistant Mimi Haley in 2006 and third-degree rape of hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013. He has denied ever engaging in non-consensual sex. 

"In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs."

— Craig Rothfeld, Harvey Weinstein's representative 

The former film producer is awaiting a retrial after a New York appeals court overturned his 2020 rape conviction in April. The retrial is tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 12. 

During a July 9 hearing, prosecutors told the judge an investigation into Weinstein is still ongoing after multiple accusers came forward following the overturned rape conviction. 

Harvey Weinstein rape sentence New York court

Weinstein's 2020 New York sexual assault conviction was overturned in April. (Scott Heins)

In February 2023, Weinstein was sentenced to serve 16 years in prison after a Los Angeles jury found him guilty of rape, forced oral copulation and another sexual misconduct count involving a woman known as Jane Doe 1.

Due to the overturned conviction, California requested Weinstein be extradited to begin serving out his sentence. Weinstein's team fought the extradition during a May 9 hearing.

"Our main concern in all of this is that Mr. Weinstein is here in New York, so we can prepare for trial and that he get the medical care he needs," Weinstein's attorney, Diana Fabi Samson, told reporters during a post-hearing press conference. "And just concerned that travel… would impact his health issues."

Harvey Weinstein in court in Los Angeles

Weinstein has appealed his 2022 Los Angeles sexual assault conviction. (Etienne Laurent/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

She later emphasized: "He has very serious health issues. And I think it's also worth noting that since the day he was incarcerated, he has been in a hospital setting."

Samson also noted that California is "not in a position to extradite Mr. Weinstein because they have not done what they need to do."

Weinstein's next hearing regarding the extradition is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's legal team filed an appeal to overturn his Los Angeles conviction, NBC News reported in June. He is requesting a new trial. 

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

