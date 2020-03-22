David Bryan, Bon Jovi keyboardist, says he has coronavirus

Yet another star has fallen ill with coronavirus.

Bon Jovi keyboard player David Bryan said on social media on Saturday that he's tested positive for the virus.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus," said the 58-year-old musician. "I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day."

Bryan then urged his fans not to panic, comparing the infection to the flu.

"Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague," he said. "I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus."

He added: "Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"

Bryan shared the message on Instagram alongside a photo of himself, smiling.

Several celebrities have come forward and announced their coronavirus diagnoses.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba are among those that have spoken publically about testing positive amid the pandemic.