Stars react to Idris Elba, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju testing positive for coronavirus

Hollywood stars are reaching out to Idris Elba and "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju after the celebrities revealed they tested positive for coronavirus,

On Monday, Elba shared a two-minute video of himself with his wife, Sabrina -- who Elba explained hasn't been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) but is doing OK -- announcing that he tested positive for the novel virus.

Meanwhile, Hivju shared a selfie of him and his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju, stating that he tested positive for coronavirus.

MEL BROOKS, MAX BROOKS SHARE VIDEO TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS: #DONTBEASPREADER

Following the news, Elba and Hivju's famous friends flooded their comments with well-wishes.

Ellen DeGeneres wished Elba, 47, some love after he revealed that he'd tested positive for coronavirus despite feeling no symptoms.

"Sending you so much love, Idris," said the talk show host, followed by a heart emoji.

John Cusack also sent well wishes.

"Good man a get well soon," wrote the actor, responding to Elba's Twitter message when he announced his diagnosis.

CHRIS EVANS CRITICIZES DONALD TRUMP FOR CORONAVIRUS HANDLING

Actress Halle Berry reached out to Elba as well.

"Ugh. Stay safe and strong, we're with you," she wrote, also responding to his original announcement.

"You got this Idris!!" said Viola Davis on Twitter. "Sending prayers but already answered! Love to you"

Rosanna Arquette said she's "sending good vibrations for a speedy recovery" while Ben Stiller offered Elba "much respect for getting the message out."

Meanwhile, Hivju's "Game of Thrones" co-stars came out in droves to show their support for their pal.

REBA MCENTIRE POSTPONES MOTHER'S FUNERAL 'INDEFINITELY' AMID CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

Liam Cunningham commented on Hivju's Instagram announcement, writing, "Get well soon my friend."

"Ah mate. Sending my love to you all," said John Bradley. "Get well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bella Ramsey chimed in, saying, "Get well soon," followed by a few red heart emojis.