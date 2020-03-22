Debi Mazar says she tested positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Add Debi Mazar to the list of celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the news, as well as to assure fans that she's alright.

"I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!" she wrote alongside a picture of herself. "About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug-Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly."

RIHANNA DONATES $5M TO CORONAVIRUS RELIEF THROUGH CLARA LIONEL FOUNDATION

Mazar said she believed the illness to be seasonal, but it felt "different."

"Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. Did I figure maybe I got the flu or..Corona?" she wrote. "I had had cocktails the evening prior and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends."

Despite phoning a friend in the medical field, the "Younger" star detailed the difficulties she experienced in trying to get tested for the virus, explaining that she'd been denied a test because she hadn't traveled out of the country and didn't have contact with anyone that had tested positive.

IDRIS ELBA SHARES CORONAVIRUS UPDATE, DENIES HE'S IN CRITICAL CONDITION IN INTENSIVE CARE

"I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods, extra food etc," she explained. "Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely, my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC & forbidding movement outside the home without permission, like China and all of Europe?"

Mazar revealed she eventually managed to get her hands on a test after two days of exhibiting symptoms.

KEVIN BACON TALKS TOM HANKS' CORONAVIRUS DIAGNOSIS, REVEALS THEY EXCHANGED EMAILS

"A friend told me that CityMD/Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me as I wanted to stay away from the hospital. I went on 3/17," she continued in the lengthy post. "First I was tested for the flu-which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days (in S.Korea it takes two hours)"

Mazar said she received the results on Saturday, March 21.

"I'm hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. Its very 'morphy,'" she said. "One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breathe, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!"

She noted that her family is under quarantine for the next two weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have no symptoms," Mazar revealed. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows. Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck&God Bless us all!"

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim are among the other celebrities to have tested positive for coronavirus.