James Bond actress tests positive for coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko, a Ukrainian-born model who played alongside Daniel Craig in “Quantum of Solace,” announced on Instagram Sunday that she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

She made the announcement from what looked like an apartment window. She said that she has been ill “for almost a week now.”

DANIEL CRAIG TALKS ABOUT HIS FIRST AND LAST DAYS PLAYING THE FAMOUS SPY

“Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms,” she said. “Take care of yourself and do take it seriously!”

The actress joins a growing list of international celebrities who’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened more than 162,000 people worldwide and has left more than 6,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 68, while infections passed 3,200. West Virginia is the only state without a confirmed case.

The coronavirus, for most, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson also announced that they have coronavirus. Hanks and Wilson were in Australia filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The news of the diagnoses came after a tumultuous few days for the entertainment industry following the COVID-19 outbreak. Music festivals Stagecoach and Coachella have been delayed while South by Southwest [SXSW] was canceled altogether.

Similarly, the release date for "No Time to Die," the upcoming James Bond flick, was pushed back to November.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Nate Day and the Associated Press contributed to this report