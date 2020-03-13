Rita Wilson shares quarantine playlist amid isolation with husband Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson is passing her time in quarantine by helping others that are practicing social distancing cope through the power of music.

The 63-year-old is currently quarantined and being observed in Australia along with her husband, Tom Hanks, after they both tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Twitter Friday to ask her followers for some help with an idea she had.

“Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining,” she wrote. “Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this.”

About four hours later, she returned with the finished product and an incredibly apt title.

“And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen,” she wrote.

The playlist includes 28 songs, many of which contain lyrics or have titles that are appropriately quarantine-themed such as Billy Idol’s “Dancing with Myself,” the Bee Gees “Night Fever,” MC Hammer’s “You Can’t Touch This” and Queen’s “I Want To Break Free.” The playlist also includes a few tracks by Wilson herself including “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “Go on Through It” and “Girls Night In.”

The playlist comes hours after Hanks took to Instagram to share an update on how they’re doing after announcing Wednesday that they’d both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us," wrote Hanks in the caption of an image of the two of them. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

His update continued: "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"