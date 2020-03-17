Vanessa Hudgens says coronavirus comments were 'taken out of context' after backlash

Vanessa Hudgens faced backlash online from fans after she made some confusing comments about coronavirus on social media.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t,” she said during an Instagram Live session on Monday about a potential quarantine lasting until the summer.

“I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” the 31-year-old actress added.

“I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now," Hudgens backtracked.

"What people like Vanessa Hudgens don’t realize is that while they are missing Coachella, the rest of us are missing paychecks. While she struggles to stay relevant, the rest of us struggle to provide for our families," one person wrote.

Someone else said, "Vanessa Hudgens is losing her mind because coachella got cancelled and she doesnt know how else to stay relevant."

"Imagine being as selfish as Vanessa Hudgens," another pointed out.

On Tuesday, Hudgens said on her Instagram Stories that her comments were taken out of context.

“Hey guys, yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context,” she said.

“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time, and I’m at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

Hudgens concluded, “I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home, so stay inside y’all.”