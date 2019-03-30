'Full House’ star Bob Saget speaks on college admission scandal, Lori Loughlin: ‘You love who you love’

“Full House” star Bob Saget has broken his silence on the college admission scandal and former co-star Lori Loughlin, who was allegedly involved in the scheme.

Saget, 62, briefly spoke to TMZ Friday, saying he “usually [doesn’t] do interviews on the street." But, when questioned about the scandal and Loughlin, said: “You know, you love who you love in your life.”

Loughlin plays Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis or “Aunt Becky” on the show, which aired its final episode in 1995, before being rebooted and rebranded as "Fuller House" by Netflix in 2016. Saget plays patriarch Danny Tanner.

Saget declined to comment on whether or not Loughlin deserved jail time for her alleged involvement. Rather, he referenced the comments made by actress Candace Cameron Bure -- who is known for her role as D.J. Tanner on “Full House” -- during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards earlier in March.

"I just love who I love," Saget said. "Candace said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards: "You love who you love.”

“Life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it,” he added.

Stars of “Fuller House” took the stage at the awards show and appeared to reference co-star Lori Loughlin in their speech, saying “family sticks together no matter what.” None of those who spoke -- including Bure -- referenced Loughlin by name, however.

Later, TMZ attempted to interview John Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis, Loughlin’s TV-husband, on the sitcom.

The actor was brief when asked about the scandal, saying he will comment at “some point” but is “just not ready yet.”

The admissions scheme involved wealthy families allegedly paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a place for their children at some of the nation’s most prestigious universities such as Yale, the University of Southern California (USC) and Georgetown, among others.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters, YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli and her older sister Isabella, designated as recruits for the USC crew team despite the fact that neither participated in the sport.

